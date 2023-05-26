MUST WATCH: Dr. David Martin Tells EU Parliament “COVID-19 Was An Act Of Biological Warfare”

(May 3, 2023) Dr. David Martin informs the EU Parliament that the COVID-19 coronavirus was intentionally "released" by the United States in Wuhan, China, with the aim of triggering a global pandemic, so that by September 2020 there would be worldwide acceptance of a new universal vaccine template.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.