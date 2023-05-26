Create New Account
MUST WATCH: Dr. David Martin Tells EU Parliament “COVID-19 Was An Act Of Biological Warfare”
(May 3, 2023) Dr. David Martin informs the EU Parliament that the COVID-19 coronavirus was intentionally "released" by the United States in Wuhan, China, with the aim of triggering a global pandemic, so that by September 2020 there would be worldwide acceptance of a new universal vaccine template.


International Covid Summit III - Part 1 - European Parliament, Brussels - May 03 2023: https://rumble.com/v2opjrq-international-covid-summit-iii-part-1-european-parliament-brussels.html


International Covid Summit III - Part 2 - European Parliament, Brussels - May 03 2023: https://rumble.com/v2opskz-international-covid-summit-iii-part-2-european-parliament-brussels.html


