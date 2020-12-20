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Ancient Civilizations of (North America)
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204 views • December 20, 2020
This video is about ancient civilization in (North America). I also touch on why the southwest region of North America may be called Death Valley. We will also touch on the link between Nevada and Peru.
Any support to the cause is greatly appreciated. Thank you all and God bless!
My first course on How to Make YouTube Videos.
In this behind the scenes course I will show you all my secret video making techniques.
http://jonlevi.teachable.com
https://www.paypal.me/jonlevivideos
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=14391380
Book
https://www.amazon.com/OFF-GRID-Jon-V...
Art
http://offgrid.imagekind.com/
1626 Wall Map
https://amzn.to/2XULZ8T
Map of The Arctic North Pole (1606)
https://amzn.to/2xQFjOq
Tartarian Map (1684)
https://amzn.to/2XKBidV
Tartaria and Europe (1755)
https://amzn.to/2Y0ZSGE
Old America Shower Curtain (1600’s)
https://amzn.to/32rEDxb
(1776) Old America
https://amzn.to/2XOzlNx
Old America (1867)
https://amzn.to/2XRU9yJ
1626 World Map
https://amzn.to/2SpBObi
1844 England
https://amzn.to/2XHAPce
What I used to heal my knee
Colostrum is found in mothers milk
https://amzn.to/2XNO6A0
What I take to prevent and repair dental cavities and more..
Research Dr. Weston Price -head of the American Dental Association (when truth mattered)
https://amzn.to/2XSBP8O
Chief’s food (my dog)
https://amzn.to/2XIfbVk
The computer I used to make all my videos
(Includes video making program- iMovie)
https://amzn.to/2xNqhc3
My Iodine Source
Iodine supports the thyroid (the master gland)
https://amzn.to/2XNLIcD
My solar power components
https://amzn.to/2JIZZ0g
https://amzn.to/2SjEbvW
https://amzn.to/2Ln9cif
https://amzn.to/2JME1JE Most affordable water distiller ever!
https://amzn.to/2SUaiCO
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Levi
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vXBfxN7rxKeJHJxS8dNDw/videos
Any support to the cause is greatly appreciated. Thank you all and God bless!
My first course on How to Make YouTube Videos.
In this behind the scenes course I will show you all my secret video making techniques.
http://jonlevi.teachable.com
https://www.paypal.me/jonlevivideos
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=14391380
Book
https://www.amazon.com/OFF-GRID-Jon-V...
Art
http://offgrid.imagekind.com/
1626 Wall Map
https://amzn.to/2XULZ8T
Map of The Arctic North Pole (1606)
https://amzn.to/2xQFjOq
Tartarian Map (1684)
https://amzn.to/2XKBidV
Tartaria and Europe (1755)
https://amzn.to/2Y0ZSGE
Old America Shower Curtain (1600’s)
https://amzn.to/32rEDxb
(1776) Old America
https://amzn.to/2XOzlNx
Old America (1867)
https://amzn.to/2XRU9yJ
1626 World Map
https://amzn.to/2SpBObi
1844 England
https://amzn.to/2XHAPce
What I used to heal my knee
Colostrum is found in mothers milk
https://amzn.to/2XNO6A0
What I take to prevent and repair dental cavities and more..
Research Dr. Weston Price -head of the American Dental Association (when truth mattered)
https://amzn.to/2XSBP8O
Chief’s food (my dog)
https://amzn.to/2XIfbVk
The computer I used to make all my videos
(Includes video making program- iMovie)
https://amzn.to/2xNqhc3
My Iodine Source
Iodine supports the thyroid (the master gland)
https://amzn.to/2XNLIcD
My solar power components
https://amzn.to/2JIZZ0g
https://amzn.to/2SjEbvW
https://amzn.to/2Ln9cif
https://amzn.to/2JME1JE Most affordable water distiller ever!
https://amzn.to/2SUaiCO
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Levi
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vXBfxN7rxKeJHJxS8dNDw/videos
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