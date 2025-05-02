Ellen White Prophesied That the SDA GC Will Embrace Sunday Worship. Dark Day In Bible Prophecy





Ellen White Prophesied 9/11 Twin Towers Collapse Over 100 Years Ago. Every Christian Should See This: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWdoJfx7tHY&t=4s





New Study Reveals Eating Chicken Linked to Cancer. Ellen White Prophesied This Over 100 Years Ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ3YPf3An14m





What You Don't Know About Ellen White. Spirit of Prophecy & Seventh-Day Adventists. Elijah Is SDA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TAN-woPvBQ&t=2817s





Separating From The SDA General Conferenc: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2vNvOq1fR_pqSV-7Tx9Abz&si=l2r6_Xsg0qPRMHxb





The Fourth Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=NqZhv87HQ8kA5tuW





SDA General Conference Becomes Babylon At The Sunday Law. Conrad Vine Rebukes Isaac Olatunji: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf7FZSdInOo&t=4s





As the storm approaches, a large class who have professed faith in the third message, but have not been sanctified through it, abandon their position, and take refuge under the banner of the powers of darkness. By uniting with the world and partaking of its spirit, they come to view matters in nearly the same light; and when the test is brought, they are prepared to choose the easy, popular side. Men of talent and pleasing address, who once rejoiced in the truth, employ their powers to deceive and mislead souls. They become the most bitter enemies of their former brethren. When Sabbath-keepers are brought before the courts to answer for their faith, these apostates are the most efficient agents of Satan to misrepresent and accuse them, and by false reports and insinuations to stir up the rulers against them.

The Lord's servants have faithfully given the warning, looking to God and to his word alone 4SP 426.1 - 4SP 427.1





The Lord has a controversy with his professed people in these last days. In this controversy men in responsible positions will take a course directly opposite to that pursued by Nehemiah. They will not only ignore and despise the Sabbath themselves, but they will try to keep it from others by burying it beneath the rubbish of custom and tradition. In churches and in large gatherings in the open air, ministers will urge upon the people the necessity of keeping the first day of the week. There are calamities on sea and land: and these calamities will increase, one disaster following close upon another; and the little band of conscientious Sabbath-keepers will be pointed out as the ones who are bringing the wrath of God upon the world by their disregard of Sunday RH March 18, 1884, par. 8





The enemy of souls has sought to bring in the supposition that a great reformation was to take place among Seventh-day Adventists, and that this reformation would consist in giving up the doctrines which stand as the pillars of our faith, and engaging in a process of reorganization. Were this reformation to take place, what would result? The principles of truth that God in His wisdom has given to the remnant church, would be discarded. Our religion would be changed. The fundamental principles that have sustained the work for the last fifty years would be accounted as error. A new organization would be established. Books of a new order would be written. A system of intellectual philosophy would be introduced. The founders of this system would go into the cities, and do a wonderful work. The Sabbath of course, would be lightly regarded, as also the God who created it. Nothing would be allowed to stand in the way of the new movement. The leaders would teach that virtue is better than vice, but God being removed, they would place their dependence on human power, which, without God, is worthless. Their foundation would be built on the sand, and storm and tempest would sweep away the structure.

Who has authority to begin such a movement? We have our Bibles. We have our experience, attested to by the miraculous working of the Holy Spirit. We have a truth that admits of no compromise. Shall we not repudiate everything that is not in harmony with this truth? 1SM 204.2 - 1SM 205.1





#EllenWhite

#Adventist

#SDA

#SundayLaw





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541