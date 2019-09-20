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Trump Claims Biden-Ukraine Whistleblower Story 'Ridiculous'
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148 views • September 20, 2019
A confident President Trump derided questions from journalists over the whistleblower complaint suggesting the president made promises to Ukraine in exchange for a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings with the country.
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