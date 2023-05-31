Detailed Analysis Of Ukrainian Drones Attack on Moscow┃Russian Deputies Demand To Punish the U.S.

Like thunder from a clear sky. It is these words that can describe all the horror that the residents of the Russian capital experienced when they saw Ukrainian combat drones over their residential buildings. Despite the fact that the Ukrainian side claims that the target of the attack was not the homes of ordinary residents but military facilities, it is very hard to believe. A few days before the attack, in their telegram channels and Twitter accounts, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, and the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, promised to arrange a fun and unforgettable life for all residents and guests of Moscow.

