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HAUNTED THRILLS PRE-CODE HORROR COMICS DOCUMENTARY
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Ghost Clinic
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86 views • December 22, 2021
A new documentary on pre-code horror, science fiction, and crime comic books of the 1950s, HAUNTED THRILLS explores the lesser known publishers and titles of the era and spotlights the writers and artists who made it happen.
Haunted Thrills features exclusive interviews with pre-code artists Everett Raymond Kinstler, Joe Sinnott, and Victor Carrabotta. Sinnott and Carrabotta talk about working for Stan Lee and Atlas Comics in the Empire State Building with some great stories about Stan and Marvel comics legend Jack Kirby a decade before Spider-man and the Fantastic Four!
Haunted Thrills is midway through it's 2021-2022 film festival run and is an official selection in 11 festivals so far, garnering 5 awards for Best Short Documentary Film. This doc is a companion piece to Mike Lyddon's previous feature film WITCH TALES, a horror anthology movie that adapts pre-code horror comic book stories to the screen.
Please visit http://www.horroranthologymovies.com/
Haunted Thrills Copyright 2021 Mike T. Lyddon and RPLLC. All rights reserved.
Keywords
horrorcomic bookshorror comicsspider-manstan leeprecode comicsjack kirby
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