X22 REPORT Ep. 3154a - Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3154a - September 3, 2023
Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice
The [WEF]/[CB] plan is failing, every step they take exposes their plan, and the people see it. The economy is a lot worse than anyone realizes, the country is most likely in a deep recession heading towards a depression. The people are getting it, the system doesn't work and the people are about to see a new system born out of the ashes.
