X22 REPORT Ep. 3154a - Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice
Published 14 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3154a - September 3, 2023

Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice


The [WEF]/[CB] plan is failing, every step they take exposes their plan, and the people see it. The economy is a lot worse than anyone realizes, the country is most likely in a deep recession heading towards a depression. The people are getting it, the system doesn't work and the people are about to see a new system born out of the ashes.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

