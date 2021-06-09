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“Like a refuge tower” Christian song by Yulia Litvinova 2021. Христианская песня. Автор-исполнитель Юлия Литвинова (Камышлова), запись 2021 г.
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83 views • June 09, 2021
Мой канал в Телеграме (с группой обсуждения): https://t.me/luchneba
Мой аккаунт в Бастионе: https://bastyon.com/luch_neba
Мои видео на Брайтеоне: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch
Мои видео на Mail.ru: https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video
Господь вдохновил меня на эту песню в 2020 г., я тогда сумела (как могла) записать аранжировку на синтезаторе и моей акустической гитаре, а вот спеть и свести дорожки только в мае 2021 г. получилось.
Пусть звучит во славу нашего Спасителя Иисуса Христа!
Песню можете скачать по ссылкам:
МИКС https://cloud.mail.ru/public/XHe5/iw6WwLkiP
МИНУСОВКА https://cloud.mail.ru/public/4bxA/4FBnWPXQn
10 Имя Господа — крепкая башня: убегает в неё праведник — и безопасен.
Притчи 18 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/20/18/#10
31 а надеющиеся на Господа обновятся в силе: поднимут крылья, как орлы, потекут — и не устанут, пойдут — и не утомятся.
Исаия 40 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/23/40/#31
19 И убоятся имени Господа на западе и славы Его — на восходе солнца. Если враг придёт как река, дуновение Господа прогонит его.
Исаия 59 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/23/59/#19
“Like a refuge tower” Christian song by Yulia Litvinova 2021
You can download this song (music and voice) for free here: https://cloud.mail.ru/public/XHe5/iw6WwLkiP
You can download music for this song (without voice) for free here: https://cloud.mail.ru/public/4bxA/4FBnWPXQn
You can download lyrics with guitar cords here:
docx https://cloud.mail.ru/public/y22n/PtMnQfsiu
pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/AKwY/r25xCoF6v
Text of the song
Like a refuge tower
Is Your Holy name.
If I call upon it I will endure.
Jesus Christ, Your power
Will not put to shame
Those who are longing deeply for You.
Chorus 1
For Your precious blood
Washed away my sins.
Lord, I shall not want anything more!
If the evil flood
Comes with wicked winds
Jesus, You’re my ark, save me ashore.
2
Louder than thunder
Is Your mighty voice,
Higher than the heavens, bigger than space.
Lord, I shall not wonder.
Lord, I shall rejoice
In Your everlasting mercy and grace.
Chorus 2
In the coming days
Where my future lays
Lead my ship through storms to promised land.
Let me win my race,
Let me see Your face.
Dear Saviour, please hold tight my hand.
3
You’re my Holy mountain.
I’ll serve You alone.
Help me in due season bring forth my fruits.
Bountiful fountain
Flowing from Your throne
Gives the living water to thirsty roots.
Chorus 3
When the world gets dark
When the oceans roar,
Jesus, let Your peace reign in my soul.
You’re my morning star,
I will gladly soar
Like an eagle when You call me home.
Текст песни "No greater love than Yours" с аккордами можно скачать здесь:
doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/oN1V/KB5eaqtGr
odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/eB5L/MYt8JAoBV
pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/cZeL/5BfcAZEo2
Никакой копирайт, естественно, не накладываю, но не нужно пытаться на этих песнях делать деньги. Они должны звучать для прославления Иисуса Христа, от Которого всё, и для духовной поддержки Его тела на земле - то есть церкви. Поэтому и делюсь песнями.
Мой аккаунт в Бастионе: https://bastyon.com/luch_neba
Мои видео на Брайтеоне: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch
Мои видео на Mail.ru: https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video
Господь вдохновил меня на эту песню в 2020 г., я тогда сумела (как могла) записать аранжировку на синтезаторе и моей акустической гитаре, а вот спеть и свести дорожки только в мае 2021 г. получилось.
Пусть звучит во славу нашего Спасителя Иисуса Христа!
Песню можете скачать по ссылкам:
МИКС https://cloud.mail.ru/public/XHe5/iw6WwLkiP
МИНУСОВКА https://cloud.mail.ru/public/4bxA/4FBnWPXQn
10 Имя Господа — крепкая башня: убегает в неё праведник — и безопасен.
Притчи 18 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/20/18/#10
31 а надеющиеся на Господа обновятся в силе: поднимут крылья, как орлы, потекут — и не устанут, пойдут — и не утомятся.
Исаия 40 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/23/40/#31
19 И убоятся имени Господа на западе и славы Его — на восходе солнца. Если враг придёт как река, дуновение Господа прогонит его.
Исаия 59 глава — Библия: https://studybible.ru/syn/23/59/#19
“Like a refuge tower” Christian song by Yulia Litvinova 2021
You can download this song (music and voice) for free here: https://cloud.mail.ru/public/XHe5/iw6WwLkiP
You can download music for this song (without voice) for free here: https://cloud.mail.ru/public/4bxA/4FBnWPXQn
You can download lyrics with guitar cords here:
docx https://cloud.mail.ru/public/y22n/PtMnQfsiu
pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/AKwY/r25xCoF6v
Text of the song
Like a refuge tower
Is Your Holy name.
If I call upon it I will endure.
Jesus Christ, Your power
Will not put to shame
Those who are longing deeply for You.
Chorus 1
For Your precious blood
Washed away my sins.
Lord, I shall not want anything more!
If the evil flood
Comes with wicked winds
Jesus, You’re my ark, save me ashore.
2
Louder than thunder
Is Your mighty voice,
Higher than the heavens, bigger than space.
Lord, I shall not wonder.
Lord, I shall rejoice
In Your everlasting mercy and grace.
Chorus 2
In the coming days
Where my future lays
Lead my ship through storms to promised land.
Let me win my race,
Let me see Your face.
Dear Saviour, please hold tight my hand.
3
You’re my Holy mountain.
I’ll serve You alone.
Help me in due season bring forth my fruits.
Bountiful fountain
Flowing from Your throne
Gives the living water to thirsty roots.
Chorus 3
When the world gets dark
When the oceans roar,
Jesus, let Your peace reign in my soul.
You’re my morning star,
I will gladly soar
Like an eagle when You call me home.
Текст песни "No greater love than Yours" с аккордами можно скачать здесь:
doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/oN1V/KB5eaqtGr
odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/eB5L/MYt8JAoBV
pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/cZeL/5BfcAZEo2
Никакой копирайт, естественно, не накладываю, но не нужно пытаться на этих песнях делать деньги. Они должны звучать для прославления Иисуса Христа, от Которого всё, и для духовной поддержки Его тела на земле - то есть церкви. Поэтому и делюсь песнями.
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