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Hezbollah drone targets Israeli evacuation chopper in south Lebanon
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266 views • 5 days ago

Unusual footage shows Hezbollah drone strike on an Israeli medical evacuation operation, causing chaos among soldiers invading southern Lebanon The Hezbollah drone struck just meters away from an Israeli rescue helicopter after an incident that killed one Israeli soldier and wounded six others—four of them seriously, Press TV reported on Monday, April 27. The IDF reported on Sunday that a Hezbollah drone attacked an Israeli Merkava tank from the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade trapped in the town of Taybeh, about four kilometers from the Israeli border towns of Metula and Misgav Am. In that case, a helicopter was deployed to evacuate casualties in the tank attack at around 9:30 a.m. at the location, and managed to achieve a confirmed hit.

As the Israeli Air Force helicopter landed for the rescue mission, Hezbollah launched two additional drones at the rescue forces. One was intercepted; the second crashed just meters away from the helicopter evacuation team. This appears to be the first time multiple drones have been sent against the same target, and Hezbollah has recently updated its FPV drone tactics, moving slightly closer to those of the Russia-Ukraine war. Hezbollah stated that it will continue to respond to Israeli violations of the ceasefire and attacks targeting villages across southern Lebanon, stating that more than 20 such “violations” have been recorded. This incident comes amid public statements that Hezbollah will not rely on “failed diplomacy” and will continue to respond to any Israeli attacks.

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hezbollahsouth lebanondrone targets israeli evacuation chopper
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