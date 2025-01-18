© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, we take a closer look at the Hebrew version of the Book of James (Ya'acov). We expose the misinterpretation of the Law of liberty where church pastors preach that we are Liberated from God's law. It is a JOY (Simchah) to keep Yahweh's commandments and walk (HaLachah) in them. James expounds upon this while quoting and referencing the Torah and Yeshua, the living Torah!
https://returnoftheremnant.yourwebsitespace.com/
https://www.youtube.com/returnoftheremnant
Link to the Powerpoint slides:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1Gyydz8dw8ALKaEcrjtFK6FxF2OALcI2X/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=117887344427527041212&rtpof=true&sd=true