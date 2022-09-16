Hospitals Paid for Letting Patients Die. Dr. Ealy Joins Dr. Naomi Wolf to Discuss Grand Jury Petition Against the CDC

https://gnews.org/post/p1lqn71d9
Dr. Naomi Wolf joins Dr. Henry Ealy to discuss the Grand Jury Petition Against the CDC. Dr. Ealy confirms the high percentage of fraudulent COVID deaths, the monetary incentives for hospitals to inflate data related to COVID-19, and many more shocking discoveries. Part 1: allege criminal data fraud and willful misconduct relative to death certificates. People who died from the shot were counted as COVID deaths, not adverse event deaths
