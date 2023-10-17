Create New Account
Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Women Men Stereo Earphones MP3 Music Player Headset Earpiece Micro SD Card Slot FM Radio
BarqatLine
Published a day ago

Buy Now Click This Link-:  Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones


SPECIFICATIONS

Brand Name: CUGUU

Style: Over-ear

Vocalism Principle: Dynamic

Origin: Mainland China

Active Noise-Cancellation: No

Control Button: Yes

Communication: Wireless

Volume Control: Yes

Certification: CE

Plug Type: Line Type

Impedance Range: up to 32 Ω

Headphone Pads Material: Memory Foam

Support Memory Card: Yes

Waterproof: Yes

Frequency Response Range: -Hz

Magnet Type: Ferrite

Wireless Type: bluetooth

Package List: User Manual

Package List: Charging Cable

Codecs: Apt-X

Is wireless: Yes

Connectors: USB

Earcups Type: Sealed

Bluetooth Version: 4.0

Charging Method: Cable

Support APP: No

Function: Monitor Headphone

Function: for Video Game

Function: Common Headphone

Function: For Mobile Phone

Function: HiFi Headphone

Function: Sport

With Microphone: Yes

Features: waterproof

Features: With Microphone

Features: Apple Siri Support

Features: Active Noice Cancelling

Sensitivity: 97dB

Max Output: 10mW

Line Length: 0m

Number Of Drivers: 2

Model Number: mini 503 earphone

Driver Diameter: 40mm

Resistance: 32Ω

Frequency Response Range: 20 - 20000Hz

Total Harmonic Distortion: 0%

Color: Black/Yello/Red/Blue/White

material: ABS

support Max TF Card/micro sd: 8GB

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

SNR: > 85db

voltage: DC 3.7V

Battery: lithium battery

Compatible brand: Xiaomi Huawei Iphone samsung

features 1: sport headphone

features 2: Bluetooth earphone

features 3: Wireless earphone

features 4: earphone

bluetoothheadphonesearphones

