FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 56:2-6, EVERLASTING NAME FOR SABBATH KEEPERS, 20220731

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Our GOD Promises A Monument And An EVERLASTING NAME FOR SABBATH KEEPERS: Isaiah 56:2-6, July 31, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.



Glorious Father, Your promise states that:



2 Blessed is the man who does this, and the son of man who understands its importance and keeps sacred My Sabbath, so that he does not desecrate My Holy Day, and keeps his hand from doing any evil.



3 The Saint and the son of the foreigner who have joined themselves to Me should not say, “The LORD has utterly separated us from His people”; nor let the eunuch say, “see, I am a dry tree.”



4 This is My Promise to the eunuchs who keep My Sabbaths, and choose what pleases Me, and pledge to obey My covenant.



5 To them I will give in My House and within My Walls a monument and a name better than that of sons and daughters; I will give them an everlasting name that will not be cut off.



6 Also, I will give monuments and everlasting names to true Christians and foreigners who join themselves to Me, to minister to Me, love My Name JEHOVAH, and are My servants, everyone who keeps My Holy Sabbath so as not to profane it, and who holds fast My covenant by conscientious obedience. Amen!



Thank You, Heavenly Father, for Your Sabbath Promise, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 56:2-6, personalized, NKJV)



