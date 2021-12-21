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Alex Jones Responds to Trump's Ongoing Support of GMO Frankenshots
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433 views • December 21, 2021
Trump did say he could punch his supporters in the face and they would still support him, one more time people!
So is that really Trump? watch this video: I am not defending Trump but believe nothing!
CIA Chief of Disquise informs of body doubles & Holography
https://www.brighteon.com/eaae318d-4f47-4f41-a414-ed931a3783c2
Alex Jones responds to the video of President Trump and Bill O'Reilly praising the COVID injection.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=61c1168d6be39e2d180a8fab
So is that really Trump? watch this video: I am not defending Trump but believe nothing!
CIA Chief of Disquise informs of body doubles & Holography
https://www.brighteon.com/eaae318d-4f47-4f41-a414-ed931a3783c2
Alex Jones responds to the video of President Trump and Bill O'Reilly praising the COVID injection.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=61c1168d6be39e2d180a8fab
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