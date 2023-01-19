Swans 3 Janefield Wetland

This is the third in a series of videos following the growth and development of signets at our nearby Janefield wetland. The signets are building up to flying but there still should be time to make a forth at least in the series before they do. They take numerous opportunities to flap and strengthen their wings and we note their white wing feathers are quite large now. Not all their body feathers have become black like the parent swans so they are still in that in-between stage. The accompanying music in this video is 'Sleeping Beauty' by Tchaikovsky.