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Independent of Heaven Itself: Antifederalist Brutus No. 15
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Warning that the federal judiciary would be much more than just “independent,” the antifederalist writer Brutus predicted that it would instead be supreme over the other branches rather than co-equal. This, of course, would lead to consolidation, and a destruction of liberty.
Path to Liberty: December 8, 2021
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Path to Liberty: December 8, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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