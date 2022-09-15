Mike Pompeo reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis sending illegal migrants to Martha's Vineyard:

"These are all sanctuary cities until they're in their sanctuary. I doubt they'll embrace them."

The Gateway Pundit reports:Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

A video provided to Fox News Digital shows the migrants deboarding the planes at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country’ by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” she said.

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida Legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” she added.





Source

https://rumble.com/v1k47a3-mike-pompeo-reacts-to-gov.-ron-desantis-sending-illegal-migrants-to-marthas.html?mref=nmtun&mrefc=7





