Cold Weather Ahead-Being Ready For Cold With Or Without The Grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/10/14/got-camo/AJ full show 600 million UN sponsored invaders slated for US and Canada-https://banned.video/watch?id=670db05ef6c9b61a98ecd8d6 AJ regarding tampon-timmi's perverse habits-https://banned.video/watch?id=670da8fbcd7adb277e42385b https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/new-cancer-treatment-protocol-featuring-horse-dewormer-ivermectin/ https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/10/15/crime-awareness-there-is-no-safety-in-staying-stationary/
https://leohohmann.com/2024/10/13/pentagon-issues-federal-directive-allowing-military-to-use-lethal-force-against-americans-as-video-resurfaces-showing-kamala-fantasizing-about-weaponizing-doj-against-u-s-citizens/