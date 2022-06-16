Ukraine Update June 16, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Kalibr missiles have destroyed a warehouse of ammunition from NATO countries near Zolochev, Lvov region.
- More than 300 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 15th
- Russian military medics provide medical assistance
to civilians affected by Ukrainian nationalist shelling.