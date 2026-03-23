03/23/2026-Psyop Me Harder Daddy-Meningitis "Outbreak" Brewing In UK.

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https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/multiple-psyops-incoming-energy-lockdowns?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=29b15&triedRedirect=true https://www.unz.com/kbarrett/they-underestimated-iran-not-just-militarily-but-also-morally-and-spiritually/ Everybody Knows-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gxd23UVID7k https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/final-escalatory-act-awaits-as-iran Unjust Iran war-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116278087113506230/media/1 https://wilderwealthywise.com/iran-so-far-away-billion-dollar-bombs-versus-3000-drones-and-day-23-of-the-4-day-operation-to-liberate-iran/ more on fertilizer shortages-https://www.americanpartisan.org/2026/03/fertilizer-shock-the-closure-of-the-strait-of-hormuz-could-cause-widespread-global-food-shortages/ ian carroll, useful idiot video-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chQjcqVRKdc&list=RDchQjcqVRKdc&start_radio=1 trump gets suckered by cnn, believes polling that show 100% of his base support iran w