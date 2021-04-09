Lion's Mane Mushroom - Ancient Chinese Brain Hack

Lion’s Mane mushroom has been used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine as a brain and nerve tonic, and for many other things including promoting healthy digestion and liver function. In modern times, research has shown Lion’s Mane may be helpful for an array of conditions including protecting against cancer, managing diabetes, improving heart health and circulation, and of course enhancing brain and nervous system function. Lion's Mane promotes neurogenesis and neuroplasticity, and can increase levels of Nerve Growth Factor, which is a neurotrophin (protein) that induces the survival, development, and function of nerve cells, or neurons.Lion's Mane Increases Neurite Outgrowth Study Link:Thumbnail Nerve Image by Colin Behrens from PixabayNeuron Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from PixabayDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.