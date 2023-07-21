Criminal Docs - Donald Trump is Stupid

Now Chump wants to stop the criminal doctors who abuse gender dysphoric
kids. Chump had four years to go after these crazy doctors who have
got away with hurting kids for years. He also had four years to fire
everyone in public health who pushes this garbage on kids but Chump
didn't do that because Donald Chump is Stupid!
