© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Winter - Bioterrorism Exercise
Follow
1
Share
Report
170 views • December 10, 2021
Participants in this exercise acted like members of the National Security Council (NSC) responding to a smallpox crisis. Participants were given information about unfolding events in four important ways: briefings, memos, newspaper summaries, and video clips. The exercise, composed of three segments, began with briefings delivered to the NSC meeting by exercise controllers playing the roles of deputies or special assistants. Subsequent briefings in each segment provided NSC “players” with possible policy options for consideration. Throughout the exercise, individual participants were given memos on issues or events within the purview of their position or agency. Participants responded to events in whatever way they felt appropriate. The exercise began with a briefing on the geopolitical context in which the scenario occurs. At the start of segments two and three, summaries of relevant news coverage of the epidemic were shown. At five different times in the exercise, video news clips were shown that conveyed the breaking news stories occurring at that time in the scenario. The text of the news clips is not shown in this exercise script. The script included only information that was delivered to the participants. The comments and decisions made by participants during the exercise were not part of this exercise script.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.