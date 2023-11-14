Create New Account
Израиль-Палестина в пророчестве Захарии. Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса от 5 ноября 2023 г.
Neba Luch
Израиль-Палестина в пророчестве Захарии.
Протокол собрания школы Лиланда Джонса от 5 ноября 2023 г. (перевод с английского)
Cкачать в виде документа по ссылкам (оригинал на английском также в документе):
pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/1tVU/uUdcXSrFB
doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/CbqH/jtJycdYMZ
odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/Cgta/S52zm4Gmg
https://t.me/luchneba/8725

Cайт с бесплатными материалами Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы Лиланда
на Ютубе https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones, https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
на Vimeo https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
на Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/

Мои ресурсы
В Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba
Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
В Бастионе https://bastyon.com/luch_neba
На Брайтеоне https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch
На Mail.ru https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video
Каналы на Ютубе
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2_7t6pVzXlwdozIQ46Hhqg
https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278
На Рутубе https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/
В Контакте https://vk.com/id662033992
В Фейсбуке https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069811028085
В Габе https://gab.com/luchneba
Канал на Яндексе https://dzen.ru/id/627c769550b2f8158790c1c5
Облако Mail.ru (все переводные видео Лиланда Джонса в одной папке) https://cloud.mail.ru/public/HVpH/Y9QviZkEK
На FaceBook https://www.facebook.com/salvation.in.jesus.christ.messiah/

