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SC EP: 41 - DEATHBED CONFESSION - I SHOT SASQUATCH [2018] - WES GERMER (VIDEO)
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67 views • June 03, 2021
SC EP: 41 - DEATHBED CONFESSION - I SHOT SASQUATCH [2018] - WES GERMER (VIDEO)
In this episode we will be speaking to a listener who tells a story about law enforcement and government officials killing Sasquatch from helicopters in the Dakotas. In this story he shares what he saw in the photo’s and the audio he heard from the kill site. This was a deathbed confession from a former law enforcement official that needed to get this incident off of his chest before he left this earth. This is an amazing bigfoot encounter story you will not want to miss. Our listener discusses tracks that he found as a boy...
"Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and RESEARCH. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." The Sergeant Major's Truther Info channel is for Educational Purposes Only. Videos are shared/mirrored "free of charge" from a public domain with full credit going to the author/creator of the works (if known) and a link directly back to the author/creator's public domain website (if known).
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Wes Germer @ Sasquatch Chronicles
https://sasquatchchronicles.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
In this episode we will be speaking to a listener who tells a story about law enforcement and government officials killing Sasquatch from helicopters in the Dakotas. In this story he shares what he saw in the photo’s and the audio he heard from the kill site. This was a deathbed confession from a former law enforcement official that needed to get this incident off of his chest before he left this earth. This is an amazing bigfoot encounter story you will not want to miss. Our listener discusses tracks that he found as a boy...
"Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and RESEARCH. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use." The Sergeant Major's Truther Info channel is for Educational Purposes Only. Videos are shared/mirrored "free of charge" from a public domain with full credit going to the author/creator of the works (if known) and a link directly back to the author/creator's public domain website (if known).
Science is FAKE, Science is a RELIGION, Science is SCIENCE FICTION. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!!!
The root breakdown of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND). Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS, put in place to keep the Unconscious Sheeple (aka Citizens) DUMBED DOWN, DIVIDED, and CONQUERED.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Wes Germer @ Sasquatch Chronicles
https://sasquatchchronicles.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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