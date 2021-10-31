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Blackout - ein weiträumiger, eventuell gar europaweiter Stromausfall
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24 views • October 31, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHWcOQ_7Y-U&;t=46s | The Austrians are informed about a Blackout that could last a couple of days. I think that they are lying about the period of the complete Blackout (as they lied about the length of the Lockdown and the Covid-19 measures last year). I think that it would last for at least a month or maybe two or even three. So get prepared as best as you can.
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