Situation Update, Oct 21, 2022 - CDC = Child Death Cult, nationwide child sacrifice ritual announced as "immunization"

0:00 CDC

29:20 Transportation collapse

32:46 Biden's laptop

39:28 Inflation

46:36 Jeff and Shady from Matrix Grooove

1:25:57 Midterms





- CDC declares war on children with covid-19 "vaccine" schedule

- Schools can now MANDATE covid-19 vaccines for all children

- Total legal immunity for vax manufacturers

- Children will now be injured or KILLED by the millions

- Global INFERTILITY has now been unleashed - "Children of Men"

- Dr. Malone blasts total corruption of CDC

- HHS officials dumped stock in early 2020, they KNEW what was coming

- 95% of corpses received covid vaccination within last 2 weeks

- FDA quick to recall FOOD that hurts people, but never VACCINES that kill people

- UK cardiologist calls for pulling all vaccines off the market NOW

- Swiss government DESTROYS 9 million expired Moderna vaccines

- Huge scam to BUY them, then DESTROY them, while enriching Big Pharma

- Mississippi water levels so low, barge traffic reaches "disastrous" levels

- HUNDREDS of crimes found on Hunter Biden's laptop, including money laundering and drugs

- Diesel fuel inventories in the USA plummet to just 25 days

- British government plunged into total chaos as Liz Truss resigns, Tory party in collapse

- Electric vehicle owners shocked to learn about $20K battery replacement costs





