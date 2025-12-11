Trump caught flashing secret Iran war plan on newly released 2021 tape

Cynthia... ??? Here's the description found with video:

Coup plots and a Coke please! Trump caught flashing secret Iran war plan on tape

📌 A newly released 2021 recording captures Donald Trump appearing to show and discuss what he calls “highly confidential, secret” documents with people who had no security clearances — while joking that he “could have declassified” them as president, “but now I can’t.”

🔴 The tape, cited in Jack Smith’s indictment, includes Trump rustling papers and describing some sort of “plan of attack” targeting Iran. Trump now insists there was “no document” and the papers were just news clippings.

🔴 The transcript is even wilder than the headlines. Trump goes on about coups, Mark Milley, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner, piles of classified papers, and his lost ability to declassify anything — before casually asking someone to “bring some Cokes.”