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God Has a Plan
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183 views • February 23, 2021
God's plan may be bigger than you have ever imagined. What counts for eternity is not the lukewarm Christianity of today's churches (which are more and more like personality cults), nor is it to be found in exaggerated lying signs and wonders. If we want to see events of biblical proportions, we need obedience to God of biblical proportions. Trade in the counterfeit faith of the apostate churches for true faith … faith of biblical proportions. Ask yourself: “What is God’s call for my life?”
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