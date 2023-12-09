Create New Account
Thailand Verses Vietnam --Which is A Better Country To Survive The Future
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
I've lived in both countries, in the countryside as well as in some cities and small towns, and I'm trying to work out which is the best country to survive the future in. And I think we have to take into consideration the political situation in the country's concerned. And as I am a foreigner I don't know what's going on in the political situation or what is the driving force behind the political decisions. So at the moment I'm just mainly talking about what's it like living in these countries.

How To Prepare In An UnPrepared World

foodgrand solar minimumdiseasesurvivingthailandvietnammini ice agepandemicseating bugsaminefrozen earth

