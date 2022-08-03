Yuval Noah Harari | "Humanity Might Divide Into a Majority of People Who Would Suffer TREMENDOUSLY."

Watch the Original Feb 8, 2022 Yuval Noah Harari interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zq15D2uVBY

Read the working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_3-en.pdf

Intergovernmental Negotiating Body - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html

Watch the Full Length Stew Peters Show Referenced On Today’s Show: https://rumble.com/v1d99w3-secret-meeting-massive-step-toward-nwo-when-the-pandemic-treaty-arrives-goo.html

How Did Bill Gates Funded Nuclear Threat Initiative Know That a Monkeypox Outbreak Would Occur During May of 2022 (15 Months In Advance)?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/monkeypox/#scroll-content

10 Things Everyone Should Know About the Pandemic Treaty: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L7b1EaGDiBJ9/

Learn More About the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the World Health Organization - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html

Learn More About Mikki Willis and His Plandemic Documentary Series Today At: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2XDdbm8OyzU3/

READ - The Climate President’s Emergency Powers: https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/energy-justice/pdfs/Climate-Emergency-Powers-Report.pdf

Weather Modification | Why Is China Developing High-Tech Satellites to Control Weather? https://rumble.com/v1dc2bl-weather-modification-why-is-china-developing-high-tech-satellites-to-contro.html

FACT #1 - What Is HAARP?

HAARP is The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program jointly funded by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/

FACT #2 -Why Did the Airforce Produce a Report Titled “Weather As a Force Multiplier Owning the Weather In 2025? https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

FACT #3 -Why Did the European Parliament Categorize HAARP As a Weapon? “In Parliament’s report of 14 January 1999 on the environment, security and foreign policy it was characterized as a weapons system which disrupts the climate. Considerable concerns were raised as to its legality under international law, its far-reaching impact on the environment and its ecological and ethical implications, which should be examined by an international independent body before any further research and testing.” https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-8-2015-003449_EN.html

FACT #4 -Why Does HAARP’s Patents 468-6605 Claim the Following Uses?

Patent 4686605 claims the following uses.

“cause total disruption of all forms of communications over a very large portion of the Earth”

“missile or aircraft destruction, deflection, or confusion”

“weather modification by altering solar absorption”

“also altering composition of the atmosphere”

https://patents.google.com/patent/US4686605A/en

FACT #5 -Why Is HAARP Funded by the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy?

What Does HAARP Claim to Do?

The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, or HAARP, is a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere. "The ionosphere stretches roughly 50 to 400 miles above Earth's surface, right at the edge of space. Along with the neutral upper atmosphere, the ionosphere forms the boundary between Earth's lower atmosphere — where we live and breathe — and the vacuum of space." https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/

Why Is HAARP the Most Powerful Ionosphere Heater on Earth? https://physicstoday.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/PT.3.3032



