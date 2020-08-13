© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yugoslavian Issues Warning To All Americans
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • August 13, 2020
Yugoslavian woman issues a stern warning to America and the Western World about Communism. She describes the different phases of the take-over. It happened in the past to other nations around the globe. Can we learn from the past?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.