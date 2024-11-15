Christians We Gained 4 More Years Of Freedom: It's Time To Get To Work

We have been energized by a monumental victory in the presidency and in the Senate. And at this time possibly also the House, to see huge change to steer the ship in our country of the United States back to a Godly worldview.





But we still have a lot of work ahead of us as the second wave of change. It is now your turn to see God fulfill your calling to make an impact on everything that you touch for God’s glory for this great country.





https://thebookofactschurch.com/2024/11/13/christians-we-gained-4-more-years-of-freedom-its-time-to-get-to-work/