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SHARE 8 prominent doctors & scientists engage in a remarkable exchange-
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128 views • October 16, 2021
"We've seen more death and damage from this one medical product than all other vaccines combined"
Are these vaccines safe? You will have the answer after watching this. Please share with those you love and those you want to awake from this big lie.
Are these vaccines safe? You will have the answer after watching this. Please share with those you love and those you want to awake from this big lie.
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