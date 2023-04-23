The Covid Vaccine Has Not Been Proven To Protect You From Infection Or Stop The Spread To Others

▶️ Full video: https://www.brighteon.com/a752d61c-7c88-4011-bcc0-2271ce1fdf12



✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hope

♥️ And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. Romans 12:2

✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/