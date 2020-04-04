Ghost Town NYC – Is the Military Conducting Clandestine Nocturnal Operations On Park Avenue in NYC?

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Last night I received two firsthand reports from NYC residents I know personally, including one from Charles Ortel. Both told of unusual helicopter activity around Midtown East near Park Avenue in the 20s. This is particularly notable given the conspicuous absence of normal aircraft activity over the city for the past several weeks. Why was 28th Street barricaded on Park Avenue yesterday when I walked by? Is the military conducting clandestine operation under the cover of darkness? What is up with the information blackout surrounding #covid19 #coronovirus #pandemic?
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