U.K'S 1ST ALERT TEST (WARNING SIGN) / INSIDER INSIDER MIKE+PAUL-WORMWOOD-PLANET X /OIL LEAK CALI / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Apr 27, 2023





Today is now 4/27/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video first off you'll see multiple large earthquakes are hitting worldwide. Yes quakes have always existed, same with bad weather. Though not in the magnitude and how many there are now which all things weather and earth/climate wise are breaking all records. Same for all planets and the sun and moon in the solar system we are in.... A 7.3 earthquake hit Indonesia and another 7.3-7.4 slammed new Zealand. On top of that to me which is worse a 4.7 quake hit new York and other smaller quakes are slamming the east coast United States coast line as eastern Canada had a quake hit. New Jersey near new York also had quakes small in size. Mainstream media and the usgs lied about the magnitude as they always do to hide why this is all happening and how bad things truly are. The why to why it's all happening for one due to the planet x system and planet x-biblical wormwood-the destroyer-the fiery red dragon earths twin sun a brown dwarf star coming up from the south ecliptic plane under the earth coming closer to its soon damage it will due to the world messing with earth the sun, moon and all planets in our solar system are being perturbed and thrown off balance and all having chaos climate wise and geologically and in all ways.. Also to because of galactic and cosmic waves of radiation/pulses of energy have been slamming earth from 2 stars that exploded in space that insider mike from around the world warned about on paul Begley youtube channel before they both started coming in. As one hit on the 19th and the 25th or yesterday the 26th as more waves and pulses are expected as one of the gamma ray bursts are shooting waves at earths back side. The new star explosion of a ( gamma ray burst ) that occured within the past few months now is sending pulses to the back side of the sun .. And the east coast usa getting hit is a warning sign that earths twin sun wormwood planet x a brown dwarf star that IS NOT the same as nibiru of the same planet x/nemesis system is getting closer. Planet x is a brown dwarf star whereas nibiru ( that actually has an older name not called nibiru ) nibiru is the comet planet of the planet x system missing a large piece or "pieces" from the main body of nibiru as tiamat is a missing piece as you may want to see hush puppy youtube channel for the best nibiru information.. Though my friend a fellow researcher and his team have been watching nibiru right now sitting behind Venus as I've showed before....theres many fault lines across the eastern usa and to me it's a warning sign as massive quakes will split America in half especially when the new Madrid almost leading up to me in northwest Ohio splits from a massive quake... Also breaking news from Los Angeles California last night. Tons of liquid substance and oil were coming up through the ground which to me also is a bad sign as planet x comes in. Lava+magma+gases and oils are coming up now all over the world meaning big quakes coming and big volcano eruptions... You'll see 2 light sources caught by a man in Indonesia... For the first time ever days ago the U.K did a national alert test as the United States and Canada are used to it. It was a first for the UK. They are readying or trying to ready others for global chaos war wise and other prophetic events coming. Also credited footage to pastor Paul Begley youtube page. As you'll hear some of a clip of his talk with insider mike from around the world from last Thursday. Volcano+planet x system information and 19,000 NEW VOLCANOES discovered. Yeah not good as biblical wormwood comes closer. Earth is in trouble. Credited videos are in my comments section pinned with main notes. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98w4wl7gEWc