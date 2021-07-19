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Update and Expansive Meditation
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21 views • July 19, 2021
I had nothing but technical difficulties trying to get this video finalized, not to mention a crazy schedule at work over the last two weeks. But I'm back! I am excited to get this meditation out to everyone. I had the opportunity to test it with a local meditation group and received very positive feedback so I hope you enjoy this one as well!
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Thanks, and namaste!
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Thanks, and namaste!
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