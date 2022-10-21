The LETTUCE that Defeated Liz Truss - Was Projected & Flashing Onto the Wall of the British Parliament at Night - 102122

Lettuce that defeated Liz Truss was projected onto the wall of the British Parliament at night
Another short video and article about this here, https://www.yahoo.com/video/liz-truss-lettuce-projected-onto-230213613.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.