Dr. Lee Merritt - Targeted DNA Harvesting & Damage, De-Population, Globalists IMMUNE, Repairing DNA

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Maria Zeee.Dr. Lee Merritt joins us to discuss the DNA harvesting throughout history that has led to the targeted damage of human DNA, the "elite" bloodline that is immune to the bioweapon attack, whether viruses actually exist, the possibility of repairing human DNA and more.
Dr. Lee Merritt can be found via her website below:
http://themedicalrebel.com/
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v193dl3-dr.-lee-merritt-targeted-dna-harvesting-and-damage-de-population-globalists.html