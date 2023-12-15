THAT'S NOT RIGHT!

You can e-mail the earth science department chair here.

Professor Van Der Merwe [email protected]

or text him here. Phone: 435-652-7924

Here is what the professor said word for word in full context.

https://youtu.be/YhO9rbBqjDg

THE SQUEAKY WHEEL GETS THE GREASE AND A PROBLEM THAT IS OUT OF SIGHT AND OUT OF MIND DOES NOT GET FIXED -- let him know your thoughts.