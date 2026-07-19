THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: Lending Unto The Lord-JULY 19 2026

When the King James Bible says that showing pity to the poor is “lending unto the LORD,” it reveals an astonishing truth about Heaven’s accounting: the helpless may receive the gift, but God personally accepts responsibility for the debt. The orphan cannot repay the medicine that saved his life, the widow cannot return the food that sustained her, and the prisoner may never meet the person who placed a Bible within his reach, but none of that matters. The Lord sees every sack of rice, every gallon of clean water, every King James Bible, every prayer and every sacrificial dollar. What disappears from our hands on earth is entered into an account in Heaven, and the signature guaranteeing its repayment belongs to Almighty God.





“He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD; and that which he hath given will he pay him again.” Proverbs 19:17 (KJB)





One day, at the Judgment Seat of Christ, we ma finally discover what those gifts accomplished. We may meet children from Glory Fellowship Orphanage who lived because medicine arrived, families spared from disease because clean water began flowing, prisoners whose chains were broken by the word of God, and forgotten widows who knew that somebody cared. We gave what was temporary; God produced something eternal. We supplied water, food, medicine and Bibles—but the Lord transformed those things into preserved lives, answered prayers and rescued souls. That is the breathtaking promise of Proverbs 19:17 - when we help someone who has no possible way to repay us, the Lord steps forward and says, “Put it on My account—and I will pay it again.”





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