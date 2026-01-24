Royal Guard Anthem (from the novel "The Queen's Game")

Гимн айринтийской королевской гвардии из романа "Игра королевы" https://yun.complife.info/queensgame1-2-3.1.pdf

В музыке использован фрагмент из гимна США, что, впрочем, сюжету не противоречит.

Lyrics:

For the Flag and the King our morglays we swing Fierce in fight, glorified by the bards, Both our arms and our will are as stubborn as steel, As the guards will forever be guards! For the Flag and the King, under Blue Dragon wing, Be it flood, be it blood - no regards, We will stand and defend our land to the end, As the guards will forever be guards! For the Flag and the King our anthem we sing, It's forever enchased in our hearts And His Majesty knows that in heat and in snows All his guards will forever be guards! (The fourth unofficial verse added by an unknown Guard) For the Flag and the King our wine we will drink, Here we also are famous diehards - No man in the town ever can drink us down As the guards will forever be guards!