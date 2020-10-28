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What Pisses Me Off About The Florida School Shooting Scandal
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19 views • October 28, 2020
On Wednesday February 14th, 2018 at approximately 2:30pm, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and wounding thirteen survivors - including two people who remain in critical condition.
The suspect was reportedly armed with an AR-15 style rifle, "countless magazines" of ammunition, a gas mask and even smoke grenades - as he set off a fire alarm and brought students out from their classrooms and into the school hallways prior to the shooting.
Cruz was apprehended on Wednesday and charged on Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the third-deadliest school shooting in American history.
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The suspect was reportedly armed with an AR-15 style rifle, "countless magazines" of ammunition, a gas mask and even smoke grenades - as he set off a fire alarm and brought students out from their classrooms and into the school hallways prior to the shooting.
Cruz was apprehended on Wednesday and charged on Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the third-deadliest school shooting in American history.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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