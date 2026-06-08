Iranian media are publishing a video of an Iranian military officer, accompanying it with the caption, 'Ebrahim Zolfaghari is Back!' - & judging by appearances, he hasn't returned empty-handed

Big Boss...

Iranian media are publishing a video of an Iranian military officer, accompanying it with the caption: 'Ebrahim Zolfaghari is Back!' — and judging by appearances, he hasn't returned empty-handed.

Adding, more about what 'Ebrahim Zolfaghari said yesterday, video posted here:

HE'S BACK!!



Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issues a military statement as it launches missiles at Israel:



"The Zionist army must halt its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahiyeh. Should it expand them — or respond to Iran's action — it will face even more crushing, regret-inducing blows. Devastating attacks against the regime and its backers will begin."



Israel is committing war crimes in Lebanon using prohibited weapons, including phosphorus, "with the green light of criminal America and the silence of international bodies."



This is Iran's first direct missile barrage on Israel since the April ceasefire, fired after an Israeli strike on Beirut's Dahiyeh killed two.

Adding:

🚨 IRGC launches 'Nasr' operation: Crushing response to Israeli aggression



The IRGC has officially announced the beginning of the 'Nasr' military operation against two major Israeli airbases: Tel Nof and Nevatim. This is retaliation for Israel's strike on radar facilities in Iran.

Adding:

A representative of the Yemeni Armed Forces has announced a ban on the movement of Israeli ships in the Red Sea, effective immediately and indefinitely



Yahya Saree stated that as part of countering the American-Zionist aggression against the axis of resistance (Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen) and with the aim of breaking the blockade, a missile strike was carried out against targets in the occupied area of Jaffa.



👉 Any movement of the Israeli enemy from this moment on is considered a military target. The response will intensify proportionally to the escalation, and operations will increase in line with developments within the framework of the axis of jihad and resistance, local media report.