BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iranian media are publishing a video of an Iranian military officer, accompanying it with the caption, 'Ebrahim Zolfaghari is Back!' - & judging by appearances, he hasn't returned empty-handed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • Today

Big Boss... 

Iranian media are publishing a video of an Iranian military officer, accompanying it with the caption: 'Ebrahim Zolfaghari is Back!' — and judging by appearances, he hasn't returned empty-handed.

Adding, more about what 'Ebrahim Zolfaghari said yesterday, video posted here:

HE'S BACK!!

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issues a military statement as it launches missiles at Israel:

"The Zionist army must halt its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahiyeh. Should it expand them — or respond to Iran's action — it will face even more crushing, regret-inducing blows. Devastating attacks against the regime and its backers will begin."

Israel is committing war crimes in Lebanon using prohibited weapons, including phosphorus, "with the green light of criminal America and the silence of international bodies."

This is Iran's first direct missile barrage on Israel since the April ceasefire, fired after an Israeli strike on Beirut's Dahiyeh killed two.

Adding:

🚨 IRGC launches 'Nasr' operation: Crushing response to Israeli aggression

The IRGC has officially announced the beginning of the 'Nasr' military operation against two major Israeli airbases: Tel Nof and Nevatim. This is retaliation for Israel's strike on radar facilities in Iran.

Adding:

A representative of the Yemeni Armed Forces has announced a ban on the movement of Israeli ships in the Red Sea, effective immediately and indefinitely

Yahya Saree stated that as part of countering the American-Zionist aggression against the axis of resistance (Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen) and with the aim of breaking the blockade, a missile strike was carried out against targets in the occupied area of Jaffa.

👉 Any movement of the Israeli enemy from this moment on is considered a military target. The response will intensify proportionally to the escalation, and operations will increase in line with developments within the framework of the axis of jihad and resistance, local media report.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Garrison Vance
White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

Ava Grace
Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon&#8217;s &#8220;AI propaganda mill&#8221; targets Latin America with fake news sites

Pentagon’s “AI propaganda mill” targets Latin America with fake news sites

Zoey Sky
Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Garrison Vance
The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy