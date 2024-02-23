My Alien Abduction Story (All About Alien Implants) | EP. 9

Alien implants are etheric devices that get placed into people's energy body. They are commonly found in individuals who have been abducted by aliens but nowadays, due to the biodigital convergence (transhumanism) agenda, everyone has them.

Implants have severe consequences on a person's spiritual health and are also not beneficial towards the spiritual evolution of the human soul. Therefore, they should be removed. In this episode, I share my alien abduction story that resulted in me getting an etheric implant and everything I've since learned about them, including the process of how I remove implants.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

02:33 What are Alien Implants?

04:26 How You Can Get Implanted

05:59 My Alien Abduction Story

09:25 Confirming Interdimensional Contact

12:10 Underground Alien Bases

13:53 Retrieving Blocked Memories

15:40 Being Implanted by "Light Workers"

17:04 Nanotechnology 20:39 Microchips, Nano-Implants & the COVID Shots

23:06 The Purpose Behind Implants

29:39 Can Alien Implants Be Positive?

31:50 How to Find Implants in Your Body

33:42 What is Etheric Surgery?

37:16 My Implant Removal Process

42:00 Can You Remove Implants Yourself?

44:06 Outro

𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘𝗦

1) DARPA Nano Domestic Quell Dossier https://archive.org/details/nano-dom...

2) Dr David Nixon (Nanotech Photos) https://drdavidnixon.com/

3) Self-Assembling Nanoparticles in Shots https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/...

4) Nanotechnology Powers New Microchips https://bigthink.com/technology-innov...

5) Injectable Brain Implants https://www.nature.com/articles/522137a

6) Harmful Nanoplastics in Drinking Water https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/08/he...

7) Toxicity of Nanoparticles in Food https://www.nature.com/articles/s4153...

8) Nanoparticles in the Atmosphere https://www.elementsmagazine.org/nano...

