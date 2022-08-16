Parable of the Seven Spirits of God

If we, of different denominations, faiths, nations, cultures, races, and beliefs could learn to work together and to trust one another our world could be made anew. In that way, a way could be prepared within our hearts and minds for the coming of the Messiah. In a parable, June 19, 1973, spiritual messengers of God tell us what is needed to build a new heaven and earth upon our Earth. It is about learning to work together in harmony to begin that promised thousand years of peace, as God counts.

Read the transcript as you listen at https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1973June19.audio.html

You can also read this and many others parables that the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, spoke in their 5-book series, Angel Messages: Parables of Wisdom for the Thirsting Soul (paperbacks or e-books) at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074CCL9SN?binding=kindle_edition&qid=1650562841&sr=8-1&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tukn&pldnSite=1

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