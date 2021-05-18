© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Das Wesen der Zahlen im Kosmos / Karma / Reinkarnation / Astrosophie (Werner Bohm & Rudolf Steiner)
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • May 18, 2021
Kosmos, Erde und Mensch (Teil 2)
Von der Astrologie über die Astronomie zur Astrosophie
Die herzlichsten Grüße und großen Dank an:
Mama und Papa (1939 - 2017), Daniel, Peter und Susanne, Benny,
Alexandra und Oliver .. und d ICH ! :)
O Mensch, erkenne d ICH selbst! (Gnothi seauton)
Marlies und Tristan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFEeY1Hvo6e4oJ8UqWNBM8g
Tristans TransiT
06. Mai 2021
Von der Astrologie über die Astronomie zur Astrosophie
Die herzlichsten Grüße und großen Dank an:
Mama und Papa (1939 - 2017), Daniel, Peter und Susanne, Benny,
Alexandra und Oliver .. und d ICH ! :)
O Mensch, erkenne d ICH selbst! (Gnothi seauton)
Marlies und Tristan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFEeY1Hvo6e4oJ8UqWNBM8g
Tristans TransiT
06. Mai 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.