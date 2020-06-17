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Did the Smash Direct hint at more Games then Smash Ultimate? Predicting Luigi's Mansion 3 and 3DS
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0 view • June 17, 2020
Published on YouTube: August 18, 2018
In today's video I, the ZachAttack, analyze the beginning of the Castlevania trailer. E. Gadd's Parascope must have gone crazy when he scanned Dracula's Castle. He then Pixalated Luigi to the castle. Luigi is not greeted by ghosts however, he is greeted by MONSTERS. Luigi eventually gets killed. Then Luigi's ghost repossess his body. Hopefully, he made like a tree and got out of there!
In today's video I, the ZachAttack, analyze the beginning of the Castlevania trailer. E. Gadd's Parascope must have gone crazy when he scanned Dracula's Castle. He then Pixalated Luigi to the castle. Luigi is not greeted by ghosts however, he is greeted by MONSTERS. Luigi eventually gets killed. Then Luigi's ghost repossess his body. Hopefully, he made like a tree and got out of there!
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