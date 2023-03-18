Create New Account
Pleiadian fallen angels brought in new moon because humans exposed old moon ship's dark side bases
ChristianRapture
Published 15 hours ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). Since their Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens and the Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens and their reptilian hybrid Nazi 4th Reich space fleet and hundreds of other fake alien species’ bases hidden on the dark side of their non-rotating (which is illogical by laws of nature) fake moon spaceship was exposed by the humans, there are reports that the Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel fake aliens brought in another fake moon spaceship to replace it. They say that the original moon was scattered away when Nibiru came near the earth during Noah’s Atlantis flood days.


